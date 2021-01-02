ASHLAND (CBS) — Ashland Police arrested two people after an armed home invasion on Wednesday. Homeowners on Buckley Avenue were woken up by the sound of a break-in around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the armed suspects got in through an unlocked window.
The homeowners attempted to fight the men, causing the suspects to run out of the house, according to police. One of the residents was injured and needed to be taken to a local hospital.
The suspects allegedly got into a car parked nearby. Police later determined that the car was stolen from Worcester.
Police arrived one minute after the homeowners called 911. Officers and K9 Ajaxx searched the neighborhood for evidence but were unable to find the men.
One suspect was arrested later on Wednesday and the second, a juvenile, was arrested in Framingham on Thursday.
“I want to calm any fears or concerns you may have about this unusual event occurring in our Town. Fortunately, these types of events are VERY uncommon in our community,” said Police Chief Vincent Alfano in a letter to the community.
The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.