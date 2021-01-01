BOSTON (CBS) — With the ongoing pandemic forcing a very late start to the NHL season, the scheduled Winter Classic and Stadium Series Game were obviously both postponed. But that’s not stopping the NHL from hosting multiple outdoor games in the upcoming shortened season.

According to Scott Burnside of The Athletic and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL will hold two outdoor games in February, with one being played between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

The report said that the Colorado Avalanche will play the Golden Knights on Saturday, Feb. 20, and that the Bruins and Flyers will play the next day on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Friedman described the event as a “Mystery, Alaska experiment,” a nod to the 1999 film starring Russell Crowe involving the New York Rangers playing an outdoor game in a non-NHL locale. He also reported the games will be held at on the golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, with the rink being placed “around the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.”

Fans will not be in attendance, but the broadcast promises to feature unique camera angles that can’t normally be utilized during games.

“It is, at this point, a one-year project, but if it works, the NHL may consider making off-beat, ‘natural wilderness,’ picturesque locations a regular occurrence,” Friedman reported.

This will mark the second outdoor game between the Bruins and Flyers, as they faced off in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Since then, the Bruins have hosted the Canadiens at Gillette Stadium for a Winter Classic in 2016 and have played the Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

The Bruins’ season will begin on Jan. 14 in New Jersey. The team will have two days off before the outdoor game and three days off after the game, as it represents the farthest road trip of the season for Boston in a season with much more limited travel than a normal year.