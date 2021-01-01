Patriots-Jets Week 17 PredictionsThe 6-9 Patriots have to host a meaningless game against the 2-13 New York Jets on Sunday. Here's how the WBZ crew sees this one playing out.

Introspective Cam Newton Puts A Bow On 2020: 'I'm A Tough S.O.B., Bruh'"2020, man I'm about to sign, seal, I'm about to tie this year up, put a big knot on it. I can buy every single lock, key and throw away all of them. I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person. That, I do believe."

Report: Bruins To Play Flyers Outdoors In Lake Tahoe In FebruaryThe ongoing pandemic is not stopping the NHL from hosting multiple outdoor games in the upcoming shortened season.

Bill Belichick Confirms That Julian Edelman's Season Is Officially OverIf there was any remaining hope that Julian Edelman might return from injury for one last hurrah on Sunday in the Patriots' season finale, it was officially extinguished on Friday morning by Bill Belichick.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady May Get To Exorcise Some Giant Playoff DemonsIf there's one area where Tom Brady has been an abject failure, a complete and total loser, a bumbling bozo, a real BLOCKHEAD, it's been in playoff games against the New York (football) Giants.