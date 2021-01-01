DORCHESTER (CBS) – The pit bull that mauled an 11-year-old boy in Dorchester on Wednesday has been euthanized.
The brown-and-white pit bull was put down humanely by Boston Animal Control on Friday after getting consent from one of its owners.
“Animal Care & Control obtained consent for euthanasia from one of the dog’s owners, due to the dog’s condition and reported involvement in the incident,” said Boston Animal Control in a statement Friday.
The boy was rushed into surgery Wednesday afternoon after he suffered “vicious injuries” when he was mauled by the pit bull in Dorchester. The child was saved when an off-duty police officer rushed in to help.
It happened on Rock Terrace around 1 p.m. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the boy was mauled in the backyard of a home, suffering injuries to his neck, arm and groin.
The boy was rushed to an area hospital for surgery.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Friday, “My heart goes out to the young boy injured in this incredibly sad and tragic event this afternoon. I wish him and his family a speedy recovery, and I ask everyone to keep him in your prayers.”