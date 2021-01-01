BOSTON (CBS) — We did it. We made it to the end of the 2020 Patriots season.

The season is, of course, ending a lot sooner than anyone would want it to. But given how things have gone, it’s probably for the best that we just move on and focus on 2021.

But before we can do that, the 6-9 Patriots have to host a meaningless game against the 2-13 New York Jets. So before we say farewell to the 2020 Patriots, we’re asking the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team to have a little bit of fun in their Week 17 predictions:

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

2020 was a terrible year predicting how the the Pats would do. So, to kick off 2021 right … I’m not predicting a score. Patriots defeat the Jets. We’re on to 2021!

Patriots UNKNOWN, Jets ALSO UNKNOWN, BUT LESS THAN THE PATRIOTS

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

End of the season for the Patriots but this game against the Jets will happen in a new calendar year. So I’m taking the optimistic route and saying the Pats will turn everything around in 2021…

They need to end this dreadful season with a victory and I believe they will. The Pats finish with pride.

Patriots 17, Jets 10

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Cam Newton is going to go out and throw for 300 yards in the first half. He also runs for a touchdown, setting a new franchise record for a Patriots, but fumbles as he tries to score a second just before half.

Jarrett Stidham will come on in relief after halftime, and immediately throw a pick-six. He’ll finish with a touchdown and three picks on the day.

Adam Gase sneaks over to the New England sideline and serves as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for the second half, but no one will notice. Not even the Jets, who just stand around for the entire half waiting for plays to come in from the sideline, making Stidham’s picks all the more baffling.

Following a 14-month investigation into Gase’s sideline switch, the NFL takes two fourth-round picks away from the Patriots.

Patriots 24, Jets 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I think the season ended some time in the second quarter on Monday night. I don’t like much about this week. Short week, lots of injuries, not a whole lot of spirit. Meanwhile the Jets have randomly decided to start trying, a clean three months later than needed.

Bad season. Bad finish. At least it’s over.

Jets 20, Patriots 16

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game on WBZ-TV — the television home of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!