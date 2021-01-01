Report: Bruins To Play Flyers Outdoors In Lake Tahoe In FebruaryThe ongoing pandemic is not stopping the NHL from hosting multiple outdoor games in the upcoming shortened season.

Bill Belichick Confirms That Julian Edelman's Season Is Officially OverIf there was any remaining hope that Julian Edelman might return from injury for one last hurrah on Sunday in the Patriots' season finale, it was officially extinguished on Friday morning by Bill Belichick.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady May Get To Exorcise Some Giant Playoff DemonsIf there's one area where Tom Brady has been an abject failure, a complete and total loser, a bumbling bozo, a real BLOCKHEAD, it's been in playoff games against the New York (football) Giants.

Red Sox Hiring First Female, Black Coach In Baseball HistoryThe Boston Red Sox are hiring Bianca Smith as a minor league coach in Fort Myers, Florida.

Don Sweeney Says Choice For Next Bruins Captain Is ObviousDon Sweeney said the choice for the next Bruins captain is "obvious." We agree.