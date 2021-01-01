ATTLEBORO (CBS) – MassDOT will continue its highway exit renumbering project updating signs across the state by working on Interstate 295 and Route 24 this month.
Beginning Sunday, new signs will be added on I-295 from North Attleboro to Attleboro. That work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to take two days.
Renumbering will begin on Route 24 from Randolph to Fall River on Tuesday. Crews are anticipating that this section of the project will take about three weeks.
Construction began last fall on the project to install new exit numbers based on mileage in order to comply with federal mandates. The project is expected to be completed this summer.
MassDOT has assured that old exit numbers will be displayed along with new ones at key locations for a minimum of two years.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.