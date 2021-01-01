SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper was shot and wounded in Springfield late Thursday night.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was responding to a “shots-fired alert” on Nursery Street at 11:25 p.m. with Springfield Police. As he arrived he was hit by a bullet.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot passed through part of the cruiser before hitting the Trooper,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. “A Springfield Police Officer provided emergency medical aid on-scene until EMS arrived.”

The trooper was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with what were described as “non-life threatening” injuries. He was treated and released.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

The trooper graduated from the State Police Academy in May and has been working out of the Springfield barracks.

“I commend our Trooper for his proactive response to the shot-spotter alert that led to his being shot. He rushed to a scene where he knew violence was occurring, in order to investigate and end a threat to public safety,” State Police

Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement.

“I am also extremely grateful to the Springfield officer who cared for our injured Trooper at the scene, to the EMTs who treated him and took him to the hospital, and to the medical professionals who cared for him there.”

Mason said the shooting “once again underscores the dangers faced on any given shift by Massachusetts State Troopers and all police officers who protect our communities.”

“Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers. We continue to investigate the incident so that we may identity and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for this violent act, and we will continue to provide all necessary support to the Trooper involved.”