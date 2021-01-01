NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A 57-year-old man was arrested in Newburyport on Friday after he barricaded himself inside a house following an alleged break-in at a gas station.
At around 8:15 a.m., police were called to Newburyport One Stop Gas Station on Kent Street for a report of a break-in. The suspect managed to flee the scene before police showed up, but a witness said they saw him run into a residence on Atkinson Street.
The individual then refused to leave the home after being asked to do so by officers. The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police later assisted the situation, which was resolved around 11 a.m. when the man was taken into custody.
The suspect’s name has not been revealed by police.
“Our top concern this morning was ensuring the safety of this individual and the community at large, and we were focused on bringing about a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said. “I’m grateful that we were able to do so, in large part due to the support on-scene from our NEMLEC partners and the Massachusetts State Police.”
The man was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital for evaluation. The incident remains under investigation, and charges may be coming in connection to the incident.
A shelter in place order was in effect in the area, but was lifted after the man was taken into custody.