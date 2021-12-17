Sponsored By
AND THE WINNER IS….
BOSTON (CBS) – For this year’s WBZ Gingerbread House Competition we brought in the pros! Each WBZ team was paired up with a local bakery to create their gingerbread masterpiece.
After nearly 50,000 votes, Jacob Wycoff, Sarah Wroblewski, and Confectionately Yours were crowned this year’s winners with their “Snowstorm at Fenway Park” creation.
Check out the rest of this year’s entries by clicking each image below.
Bean Counter Bakery, Worcester
Confectionately Yours, Quincy
Sweet Teez Bakery, Dorchester
Gingerbread Construction Company, Wakefield & Winchester