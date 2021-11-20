CBSN BostonWatch Now

Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football! Turkey Day pigskin returns in 2021 after last year’s slate was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 100 games set to played on Thanksgiving (and the days before — including a few at Fenway Park) in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!

Team Team Winner Score
South Boston East Boston Tues 5pm (Fenway Park)
North Andover Andover Tues 7:30pm (Fenway Park)
Blackstone Valley Nipmuc Weds 4pm (Fenway Park)
Tri County Old Colony Weds 6pm
Winchester Woburn Weds 6:30pm (Fenway Park)
O’Bryant Boston Latin Academy  Weds 2pm
Tech Boston Brighton  Weds 4pm
Austin Prep St. Mary’s  Weds 4:30pm
Shepherd Hill Tantasqua Weds 5:30pm
Archbishop Williams Cardinal Spellman  Weds 6pm
St. Bernard’s St. Paul  Weds
South Shore Voc. Tech Holbrook/Avon  Weds 5pm
Lynn Tech Kipp Academy  Weds 6:30pm
Lowell Catholic Greater Lowell  Weds 6pm
Montachusett Nashoba Valley Tech  Weds 6pm
Ware Quabog Regional  Weds 6pm
Oakmont Lunenberg  Weds 6pm
Quabbin Gardner  Weds 6pm
Milton Braintree
Framingham Natick
Newton North Brookline
Needham Wellesley
Walpole Weymouth
Boston English/New Mission Boston Latin
Dennis-Yarmouth Nauset
Monomoy St. John Paul II
Falmouth Barnstable
Sandwich Mashpee
Newburyport Amesbury
Ipswich Hamilton-Wenham
North Reading Lynnfield
Malden Catholic Bishop Fenwich
Bishop Stang Bishop Feehan
Chelsea Cathedral/Cristo Rey/Matignon
Shawsheen Arlington Catholic
Catholic Memorial BC High
St. John’s Prep Xaverian
St. John’s (Shrewsbury) Everett
Bay Path Oxford
Georgetown Manchester Essex
Westford Academy Acton-Boxborough
Somerville Cambridge Rindge & Latin
Lexington Concord-Carlisle
Newton South Lincoln-Sudbury
Waltham Arlington
Bedford Burlington
Medford Malden
Canton Stoughton
Foxboro Mansfield
North Attleboro Attleboro
Sharon Oliver Ames
King Phillip Franklin
Taunton Milford
Greater New Bedford Diman Regional
Blue Hills Bristol-Plymouth
Cape Cod Tech Upper Cape
South Eastern West Bridgewater
Dracut Methuen
Haverhill Lowell
Chelmsford Billerica
Lawrence Central Catholic
Tewksbury Wilmington
Algonquin Westborough
Tyngsborough Groton-Dunstable
Marlborough Hudson
Shrewsbury Wachusett
Clinton Nashoba
Maynard Littleton
Narragansett Murdock
Belmont Watertown
Reading Memorial Stoneham
Marblehead Swampscott
Saugus Peabody
Salem Beverly
Gloucester Danvers
Winthrop Revere
Scituate Hingham
Marshfield Duxbury
Plymouth South Plymouth North
Quincy North Quincy
Pembroke Silver Lake
Hanover Norwell
Abington Whitman-Hanson
Joseph Case Somerset Berkley
Bourne Wareham
Seekonk Dighton-Rehoboth
Middleboro Carver
Cohasset Hull
Brockton Bridgewater-Raynham
New Bedford Durfee
Millbury Grafton
Uxbridge Northbridge
Southbridge Bartlett
Hopkinton Ashland
Norton Bellingham
Dedham Norwood
Medfield Dover-Sherborn
Holliston Westwood
Millis Medway
Wayland Weston
Abby Kelley Foster Worcester Tech Weds 3pm
Essex Tech Northeastern Metro
Rockland East Bridgewater
Keefe Tech Minutemen Regional
Burncoat Doherty
Apponequet Old Rochester
Pentucket Triton Regional
Leominster Fitchburg
Greater Lawrence Whittier Tech
Blackstone-Millville Sutton
Fairhaven Dartmouth
Auburn Leicester
Chicopee Chicopee Comp
Athol Mahar Regional
Worcester North Worcester South Weds 12pm
Lynn English Lynn Classical
Wakefield Melrose