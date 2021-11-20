Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football! Turkey Day pigskin returns in 2021 after last year’s slate was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are more than 100 games set to played on Thanksgiving (and the days before — including a few at Fenway Park) in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!
|Team
|Team
|Winner
|Score
|South Boston
|East Boston
|Tues 5pm (Fenway Park)
|North Andover
|Andover
|Tues 7:30pm (Fenway Park)
|Blackstone Valley
|Nipmuc
|Weds 4pm (Fenway Park)
|Tri County
|Old Colony
|Weds 6pm
|Winchester
|Woburn
|Weds 6:30pm (Fenway Park)
|O’Bryant
|Boston Latin Academy
|Weds 2pm
|Tech Boston
|Brighton
|Weds 4pm
|Austin Prep
|St. Mary’s
|Weds 4:30pm
|Shepherd Hill
|Tantasqua
|Weds 5:30pm
|Archbishop Williams
|Cardinal Spellman
|Weds 6pm
|St. Bernard’s
|St. Paul
|Weds
|South Shore Voc. Tech
|Holbrook/Avon
|Weds 5pm
|Lynn Tech
|Kipp Academy
|Weds 6:30pm
|Lowell Catholic
|Greater Lowell
|Weds 6pm
|Montachusett
|Nashoba Valley Tech
|Weds 6pm
|Ware
|Quabog Regional
|Weds 6pm
|Oakmont
|Lunenberg
|Weds 6pm
|Quabbin
|Gardner
|Weds 6pm
|Milton
|Braintree
|Framingham
|Natick
|Newton North
|Brookline
|Needham
|Wellesley
|Walpole
|Weymouth
|Boston English/New Mission
|Boston Latin
|Dennis-Yarmouth
|Nauset
|Monomoy
|St. John Paul II
|Falmouth
|Barnstable
|Sandwich
|Mashpee
|Newburyport
|Amesbury
|Ipswich
|Hamilton-Wenham
|North Reading
|Lynnfield
|Malden Catholic
|Bishop Fenwich
|Bishop Stang
|Bishop Feehan
|Chelsea
|Cathedral/Cristo Rey/Matignon
|Shawsheen
|Arlington Catholic
|Catholic Memorial
|BC High
|St. John’s Prep
|Xaverian
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|Everett
|Bay Path
|Oxford
|Georgetown
|Manchester Essex
|Westford Academy
|Acton-Boxborough
|Somerville
|Cambridge Rindge & Latin
|Lexington
|Concord-Carlisle
|Newton South
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|Waltham
|Arlington
|Bedford
|Burlington
|Medford
|Malden
|Canton
|Stoughton
|Foxboro
|Mansfield
|North Attleboro
|Attleboro
|Sharon
|Oliver Ames
|King Phillip
|Franklin
|Taunton
|Milford
|Greater New Bedford
|Diman Regional
|Blue Hills
|Bristol-Plymouth
|Cape Cod Tech
|Upper Cape
|South Eastern
|West Bridgewater
|Dracut
|Methuen
|Haverhill
|Lowell
|Chelmsford
|Billerica
|Lawrence
|Central Catholic
|Tewksbury
|Wilmington
|Algonquin
|Westborough
|Tyngsborough
|Groton-Dunstable
|Marlborough
|Hudson
|Shrewsbury
|Wachusett
|Clinton
|Nashoba
|Maynard
|Littleton
|Narragansett
|Murdock
|Belmont
|Watertown
|Reading Memorial
|Stoneham
|Marblehead
|Swampscott
|Saugus
|Peabody
|Salem
|Beverly
|Gloucester
|Danvers
|Winthrop
|Revere
|Scituate
|Hingham
|Marshfield
|Duxbury
|Plymouth South
|Plymouth North
|Quincy
|North Quincy
|Pembroke
|Silver Lake
|Hanover
|Norwell
|Abington
|Whitman-Hanson
|Joseph Case
|Somerset Berkley
|Bourne
|Wareham
|Seekonk
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|Middleboro
|Carver
|Cohasset
|Hull
|Brockton
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|New Bedford
|Durfee
|Millbury
|Grafton
|Uxbridge
|Northbridge
|Southbridge
|Bartlett
|Hopkinton
|Ashland
|Norton
|Bellingham
|Dedham
|Norwood
|Medfield
|Dover-Sherborn
|Holliston
|Westwood
|Millis
|Medway
|Wayland
|Weston
|Abby Kelley Foster
|Worcester Tech
|Weds 3pm
|Essex Tech
|Northeastern Metro
|Rockland
|East Bridgewater
|Keefe Tech
|Minutemen Regional
|Burncoat
|Doherty
|Apponequet
|Old Rochester
|Pentucket
|Triton Regional
|Leominster
|Fitchburg
|Greater Lawrence
|Whittier Tech
|Blackstone-Millville
|Sutton
|Fairhaven
|Dartmouth
|Auburn
|Leicester
|Chicopee
|Chicopee Comp
|Athol
|Mahar Regional
|Worcester North
|Worcester South
|Weds 12pm
|Lynn English
|Lynn Classical
|Wakefield
|Melrose