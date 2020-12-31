BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are hiring Bianca Smith as a minor league coach in Fort Myers, Florida, according to The Boston Globe.
The move marks the first time that a Black woman has ever been hired as a coach in the history of professional baseball.
Smith played softball at Dartmouth College from 2010-12, and she most recently has been the hitting coach at Carroll University. Prior to that, she was the athletics compliance assistant at Case Western Reserve University, and her bio says she has experience “coaching and assisting with the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers organizations, and as an intern with the Major League Baseball corporate office.”
According to the Globe, Smith will work with minor leaguers in Fort Myers.
“She was a great candidate coming in,” Red Sox vice president of player development Ben Crockett told the Globe. “She’s had some really interesting experiences and has been passionate about growing her skill set and development herself.”
