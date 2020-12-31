Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Three workers’ rights bills passed as part of the so-called “grand bargain” on Beacon Hill in 2018 go into effect with the new year.
Starting Friday, January 1, 2021, the minimum wage across Massachusetts will increase from $12.75 per hour to $13.50 per hour. That will increase to $15 per hour by 2023.
All workers will also have access to 12 weeks of paid family leave and 20 weeks of paid medical leave.
Time-and-a-half pay for Sundays will continue to be phased out with the rate dropping from 1.3 to 1.2 percent in 2021. Lawmakers voted to phase out this pay as the state’s minimum wage increases.