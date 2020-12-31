Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police have identified the woman found dead near a Manchester, New Hampshire, walking trail as Cynthia Halloran.
Halloran, 69, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the Rockingham Rail Trail parking lot. She was found at about 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Following an autopsy Thursday morning, the chief medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.
Police are trying to trace Halloran’s movements from 5:30-7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department.