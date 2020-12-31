CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lowell News, Missing Child, Zach Musial

LOWELL (CBS) — Lowell police said Thursday afternoon that they are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Zach Musial was last seen in the area of Saratoga Street at about 12:15 p.m.

He was wearing a black/gray jacket with black snow pants. He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, about 68 pounds with a shaved haircut.

Police also release a surveillance photo of Musial.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 978-937-3200.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply