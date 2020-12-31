LOWELL (CBS) — Lowell police said Thursday afternoon that they are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Zach Musial was last seen in the area of Saratoga Street at about 12:15 p.m.
He was wearing a black/gray jacket with black snow pants. He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, about 68 pounds with a shaved haircut.
Police also release a surveillance photo of Musial.
Updated Photo for Missing Juvenile Zach Musial:
The attached photo represents what Zach was wearing today. Seen in the Thorndike St. area at approximately 12:15 PM. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zach Musial call 911 or 978-937-3200.
— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 31, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 978-937-3200.