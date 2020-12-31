BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,887 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 81 more deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday. There were 95,827 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.60%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 359,445 while the total number of deaths is 12,157.
There are 2,271 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a increase of 14 since Wednesday. There are 417 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 80,359 active cases in Massachusetts.
There were 32,590 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine reported as being administered in the last seven days; 78,643 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday. There were 138,475 doses of the vaccine shipped to Massachusetts in the last seven days. As of Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 285,050 doses of the vaccine.