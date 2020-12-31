CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Captain, Don Sweeney, Michael Hurley, NHL, Patrice Bergeron, Sports News, Tuukka Rask, Zdeno Chara

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Zdeno Chara is gone, which means that for the first time since 2006, the Bruins are in need of a captain.

General manager Don Sweeney spoke with the media on Thursday, and while he said the choice for the next captain is “obvious,” the time is not yet right to make the announcement.

“We expect to have a captain we’re gonna allow this some time to breathe for Zdeno and his decision,” Sweeney said. “We’ll make a decision moving forward. I think it’s an obvious decision, and one that we’ll make in a respectful manner at an appropriate time. But I think it’s important to allow this moment, to let it play out for the time being as we get on the doorstep of opening camp. But we will [name a captain], in the right and appropriate manner.”

As for which Bruins player that “obvious” choice would be, one would have to assume that it would be a very Prideful Bruin …

Patrice Bergeron (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

… someone who’s worn the Pooh Bear …

… a player who tends to create a Puck Barrier when he has the puck on his stick …

Patrice Bergeron skates for Canada vs. USA in the 2014 Olympic Games. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

… a player who is not the biggest but can be Pretty Brave when the situation calls for it …

Evgeni Malkin and Patrice Bergeron fight during the 2013 Eastern Conference finals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

… someone who is Passionate But composed at all times, in every situation …

Patrice Bergeron (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

… a skater who’s a solid Penalty Beheader, which is technically more commonly referred to as penalty killing …

Patrice Bergeron (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

… somebody who’s been a Professional Boss for a long time, ideally someone who’s worn a letter on his sweater for more than a decade …

Patrice Bergeron in a newly revealed Bruins third jersey. (Image Credit: Boston Bruins)

… someone who’s Played Ball in America’s oldest ballpark …

Patrice Bergeron at the 2010 Winter Classic (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

… a face of the franchise type who can walk the red carpet, but not a Pretty Boy …

Patrice Bergeron and his wife, Stephanie, at the the 2018 NHL Awards. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We are talking, of course, about … Tuukka Rask. Congrats, Tuukka!

You’ll make a great, obvious choice for captain. Sure, you don’t often see a goaltender sport the C on his sweater, but if there’s anyone who can unite Boston and the great beyond after a most-turbulent year in 2020, it’s undoubtedly Tuukka Rask. All Bruins fans and followers always agree on everything when it comes to the experienced netminder’s tenure, so it’s only fitting that Tuukka will be the one to bring everybody together in 2021.

Tuukka Rask (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Congrats to Tuukka, the obvious choice for next Bruins captain!

(I didn’t miss anyone, right?)

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply