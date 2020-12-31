By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Zdeno Chara is gone, which means that for the first time since 2006, the Bruins are in need of a captain.

General manager Don Sweeney spoke with the media on Thursday, and while he said the choice for the next captain is “obvious,” the time is not yet right to make the announcement.

“We expect to have a captain we’re gonna allow this some time to breathe for Zdeno and his decision,” Sweeney said. “We’ll make a decision moving forward. I think it’s an obvious decision, and one that we’ll make in a respectful manner at an appropriate time. But I think it’s important to allow this moment, to let it play out for the time being as we get on the doorstep of opening camp. But we will [name a captain], in the right and appropriate manner.”

As for which Bruins player that “obvious” choice would be, one would have to assume that it would be a very Prideful Bruin …

… someone who’s worn the Pooh Bear …

Sometimes you stumble upon a Pooh Bear Bergeron making opponents tomahawk sticks against the glass after OT goals a hundred years ago on Google and you have no choice but to share pic.twitter.com/NsHz78C0UT — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 31, 2020

… a player who tends to create a Puck Barrier when he has the puck on his stick …

… a player who is not the biggest but can be Pretty Brave when the situation calls for it …

… someone who is Passionate But composed at all times, in every situation …

… a skater who’s a solid Penalty Beheader, which is technically more commonly referred to as penalty killing …

… somebody who’s been a Professional Boss for a long time, ideally someone who’s worn a letter on his sweater for more than a decade …

… someone who’s Played Ball in America’s oldest ballpark …

… a face of the franchise type who can walk the red carpet, but not a Pretty Boy …

We are talking, of course, about … Tuukka Rask. Congrats, Tuukka!

You’ll make a great, obvious choice for captain. Sure, you don’t often see a goaltender sport the C on his sweater, but if there’s anyone who can unite Boston and the great beyond after a most-turbulent year in 2020, it’s undoubtedly Tuukka Rask. All Bruins fans and followers always agree on everything when it comes to the experienced netminder’s tenure, so it’s only fitting that Tuukka will be the one to bring everybody together in 2021.

Congrats to Tuukka, the obvious choice for next Bruins captain!

(I didn’t miss anyone, right?)

