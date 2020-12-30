(MARE) – Serenity is a curious and friendly girl of Caucasian descent. Serenity can be shy upon first meeting her, but once you start talking to her about her interests, she becomes much more talkative. Some of Serenity’s favorite activities include being outside, going to the beach, walking, going to the park, or staying inside and watching TV. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up because she loves working with animals.

Serenity is legally freed for adoption and would thrive in a home with a female caregiver and is ideally seeking a single female or two female household but is open to exploring a mother/father household. She should also be the only or the youngest child in the home. Serenity has an Open Adoption Agreement with her birth mother consisting of two visits per year. Interested families should be open to maintaining these visits.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.