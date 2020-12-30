Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There are two new recalls from Target that both involve children’s clothing that could be a danger.
Nearly 300,000 rompers from Cloud Island were sold between July 2019 and October of 2020. There are 16 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching that can pose a choking, laceration or pinching hazard.
There is a similar problem with the Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits. The recall includes about 181,000 swimsuits. There have been 27 reports of the snaps coming off.