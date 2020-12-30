Patriots Missing Four Starters As Team Begins Final Week Of PracticeThe season will come to an end for the Patriots after Sunday's game against the Jets. But the 2020 campaign may already be over for some key offensive starters.

Zdeno Chara Leaves Bruins, Signs With Washington CapitalsZdeno Chara is leaving the Bruins, reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Washington Capitals.

Jayson Tatum Questionable Vs. Grizzlies; Celtics Rule Out Thompson, GreenThe Celtics may be a bit shorthanded when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, with Jayson Tatum listed as questionable for the tilt with a sprained left thumb.

Bill Belichick Has A Lot Of Respect For Adam GaseBill Belichick continues to praise Adam Gase, further fueling speculation that the soon-to-be former Jets head coach could be joining the staff in New England in the near future.

Patriots, Revolution & Patriot Place Partner With MBTA To Distribute Masks, Hand SanitizerThe Patriots and the Revolution are helping MBTA riders stay safe this winter.