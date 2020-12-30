BOSTON (CBS) — The season will come to an end for the Patriots after Sunday’s game against the Jets. But the 2020 campaign may already be over for some key offensive starters.
New England was missing three starters when the team took the practice field Wednesday to kick off their final week of 2020. Offensive linemen David Andrews and Shaq Mason, and linebacker Terez Hall were not present as the Patriots began practicing for Sunday’s matchup with the 2-13 New York Jets.
Rookie linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings and defensive end Tashawn Bower were also missing from the session.
Both Andrews and Mason left Monday night’s blowout loss to the Bills with injuries. Andrews left with a calf injury while Mason departed with a foot ailment. Losing either of them for Sunday’s game would further strain a New England offensive line that has struggled as of late. James Ferentz replaced Andrews under center while Jermaine Eluemunor took over at right guard after Mason left against the Bills.
Hall has started four games for the Patriots at linebacker, including each of the last two games. He had a career-high 13 combined tackles two weeks ago against Miami.
Safety Devin McCourty was present at Wednesday’s session, despite leaving Monday night’s loss with a shoulder injury.
The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week later Wednesday afternoon. The team will hold two more practices this season.