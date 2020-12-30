CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Moderna is making its coronavirus vaccine available to its employees. The Cambridge-based biotech company says its workers are providing an essential service developing and delivering the vaccine, and should be protected against the virus at work.
Moderna said both employees and adults who live with them can get the shot for no out-of-pocket cost. Vaccinations at Moderna will be voluntary.
The FDA approved Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use earlier this month. Massachusetts was expected to receive about 120,000 initial doses of the vaccine.
Founded in 2010, Moderna has more than 1,000 workers, according to its website. The company began work on a coronavirus vaccine back in January of 2020.
Moderna’s vaccine was the second to get FDA approval after Pfizer’s. It is said to be easier to distribute because it doesn’t require special freezers.