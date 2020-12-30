Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A multiple-vehicle crash on the Zakim Bridge has reduced the traffic to the right lane only.
Non-life-threatening injuries reported. Crews working to quickly reopen lanes. Expect temporary delays. https://t.co/soML9cTYtB pic.twitter.com/9ILdhUyFhP
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 31, 2020
The crash happened Wednesday evening on the I-93 Southbound side of the bridge, scattering vehicles across travel lanes.
Massachusetts State Police said that while there were injuries, none of them were life-threatening. Crews worked to clear the area, but police said drivers should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.