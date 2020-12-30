CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) — A multiple-vehicle crash on the Zakim Bridge has reduced the traffic to the right lane only.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on the  I-93 Southbound side of the bridge, scattering vehicles across travel lanes.

Massachusetts State Police said that while there were injuries, none of them were life-threatening. Crews worked to clear the area, but police said drivers should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

