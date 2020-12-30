FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — Ready to take down the Christmas tree? Why not give it to the goats?
Several local farms in Massachusetts are encouraging people to drop off their old Christmas trees, which their goats and other animals love to snack on.
Make sure to remove any ornaments, garland or tinsel from the tree first. Trees must not have been sprayed with any chemicals, like fire retardant or pesticides, in order to be safe for the goats to eat.
Below is a list of farms that have said via social media that they’ll be accepting trees. You may want to reach out before making the trip to confirm that they are able to accept your tree.
Cardinal Grove Farm, Fairhaven
Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm, East Longmeadow
Camp Marshall – Worcester County – 4H Center, Spencer
Oh Ma Goats Farm, West Barnstable
Thomas Farm & Dairy, Sunderland
Oak Tree Homestead & Forge, Lunenburg
Unity Farm Sanctuary, Sherborn
Slightly Off Course Farm, Ashburnham
Green Goddess Herbals, Falmouth
Hidden Hill Family Farm, Spencer