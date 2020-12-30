CBSN BostonWatch Now
FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — Ready to take down the Christmas tree? Why not give it to the goats?

Several local farms in Massachusetts are encouraging people to drop off their old Christmas trees, which their goats and other animals love to snack on.

Make sure to remove any ornaments, garland or tinsel from the tree first. Trees must not have been sprayed with any chemicals, like fire retardant or pesticides, in order to be safe for the goats to eat.

Below is a list of farms that have said via social media that they’ll be accepting trees. You may want to reach out before making the trip to confirm that they are able to accept your tree.

Cardinal Grove Farm, Fairhaven

Channell Homestead, Hanson

Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm, East Longmeadow

Camp Marshall – Worcester County – 4H Center, Spencer 

Good Pickin Farm, Westford

Oh Ma Goats Farm, West Barnstable 

Thomas Farm & Dairy, Sunderland

Oak Tree Homestead & Forge, Lunenburg

Unity Farm Sanctuary, Sherborn

Slightly Off Course Farm, Ashburnham

Green Goddess Herbals, Falmouth

Green Karma Farm, Orange

Hidden Hill Family Farm, Spencer

Wholey Cow Farm, Conway

Tucked Away Farm, Lenox

