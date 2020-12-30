Comments
CANTON (CBS) –Dunkin’ lovers can now get an extra caffeine boost in their coffee. The Canton-based chain is now selling a new blend with 20% more caffeine than a normal cup.
The “Extra Charged Coffee” features green coffee extract. Medium sizes will be on sale for $2 through Jan. 26 for both hot and iced versions.
Dunkin is also releases two new blends: A super dark roast called “Dunkin’ Midnight” and “Explorer Batch” – the first of Dunkin’s limited batch series.
All will be available through the end of January.
Dunkin’ was sold to Inspire Brands in the fall in a $11.3 billion deal.