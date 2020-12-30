Pritchard Sparks Celtics' Comeback, Gets Called 'The GOAT' By Jaylen BrownThrough four games, Payton Pritchard not only looks like a steal in the 2020 Draft, but a legit contributor for the Celtics.

Celtics Get Desperate, Play Their Best Basketball Of Season In Comeback Vs. PacersThe Celtics got down big in Indy, but then played their best 15 minutes of basketball of the young season.

Tatum Helps Celtics Rally To Beat Pacers 116-111The Celtics erased a 17-point deficit for a 116-111 road win on Tuesday.

Bill Belichick Clears Air Over Josh Allen Comments To MNF Crew: 'I Have A Lot Of Respect For Allen'Did Bill Belichick actually diss Josh Allen ahead of Monday night's blowout win by the Bills. The Patriots head coach says that never happened.

Bill Belichick Leaning Toward Cam Newton As Week 17 Starter, But Adds 'We'll See'It doesn't sound like Bill Belichick will make a change at quarterback in Week 17, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continued to sing the praises of Cam Newton on Tuesday.