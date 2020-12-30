WALTHAM (CBS) — Boston Dynamics is dancing into the new year. The Waltham company released a carefully coordinated dance routine featuring their Atlas, Spot and Handle robots.
There has been some skepticism online as to if the robots can actually dance, but even Tesla creator Elon Musk tweeted, “This is not CGI.”
Some of the social media reaction seems to be wary of what the future of robotics has in store.
“This is how they’ll dance after they terminate us,” one commenter wrote.
Do you love me?
Not when you come to annihilate us.@BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/R6tl7P1sga
— Jan Nicolas (@phoyager) December 30, 2020
It was a little more than three years ago when the internet reacted with horror (“RIP humanity”) to a video of Atlas doing backflips. But the robots have been deployed this year as a friend to humans in the fight against the coronavirus.
Spot has been used to measure patients’ vital signs, patrol parks to encourage social distancing and even cheer on Japanese baseball players.
Earlier this month, the Hyundai Motor Group reached a $1.1 billion deal to buy a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics.