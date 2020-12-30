Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H (CBS) – Police arrested the man accused of throwing a glass vase at a New Hampshire hotel employee who asked him to wear a mask.
Manchester Police had been looking for 23-year-old Ayuen Leek in connection to the December 8 incident at the Holiday Inn Express.
Leek allegedly yelled and swore at a hotel employee who asked him to put a mask on. He then is accused of throwing a glass vase, hitting the woman in the face.
Police arrested Leek on Tuesday. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on a felony charge of second degree assault.