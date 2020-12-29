Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – The field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is a lot busier in the second surge of coronavirus cases than it was during the first surge.
A spokesperson for UMass Memorial Health Care, which runs the field hospital, told WBZ-TV Tuesday it has treated 161 COVID-19 cases in 22 days. The facility was open six weeks in the spring and treated a total of 162 patients then.
The field hospital opened for a second time on December 6 as cases started to rise. At full capacity, it can hold 220 patients, assuming there is enough staff.