SOMERSET (CBS) – A Somerset Police officer who was called for a report of shoplifting ended up buying the suspects a gift card to help them buy a Christmas dinner for two young children.

On December 20, Officer Matt Lima responded to the shoplifting call at Stop & Shop on Grand Army Highway.

Lima spoke to a Stop & Shop employee who said two women with children were allegedly not scanning all of their groceries at the self-checkout kiosks, but putting the items into shopping bags.

The women told Lima they fell upon hard times and tried to take the groceries despite not having enough money to pay for them “so they could provide a Christmas dinner for the two young children.”

Lima served the women an order not to trespass at the store, and told the employee he would not be pressing criminal charges because all the items missing from the women’s receipt were groceries.

Lima then asked where the items were that had allegedly been stolen. The employee said they had been returned to the shelves. Lima bought $250 in gift cards using his own money so the women could buy groceries for Christmas dinner at another Stop & Shop store.

“The two children with the women reminded me of my kids, so I had to help them out,” Lima said.

Police Chief George McNeil praised Lima’s actions, saying it was “a true testament of Officer Lima’s great character and decision making.”

“I would like to personally commend Officer Lima for his actions,” McNeil said. “His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community. When faced with a difficult situation in which a family was trying to provide a meal for their kids, he made the generous decision to not press charges and instead ensured that they would have a Christmas dinner they could enjoy.”