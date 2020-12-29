BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo officially stepped down on Tuesday. Speaking from the House floor, DeLeo thanked his family for their support and reflected on his political career.
During his 12 years as speaker, DeLeo noted that Boston sports teams have won six championships. “If there were a trophy for legislative achievements, each and every one of the members of this House deserves it,” DeLeo said.
The longest-serving speaker in the history of the Massachusetts House confirmed earlier this month that he is seeking a job at Northeastern University. DeLeo filed a disclosure letter that announced his intent to begin negotiations for a position at his alma mater.
DeLeo was first elected to the House in 1991. He went on to serve as chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee before taking the reins as speaker.
The House is expected to vote on a new speaker on Wednesday.
