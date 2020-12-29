BOSTON (CBS) – The controversial Emancipation Group Memorial in Boston’s Park Square was removed Tuesday morning. The statue depicts a formerly enslaved Black man kneeling before President Abraham Lincoln.
Critics said the memorial was racist and demeaning. Dorchester native and social media influencer Tory Bullock started a petition to remove the sculpture earlier this year. It quickly racked up thousands of signatures and the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously in June to have it taken down.
“It’s an amazing funeral, I’m here to provide a silent eulogy for this piece of artwork that’s been here for 141 years,” Bullock told WBZ-TV Tuesday as the statue was hauled away on a flatbed truck.
“I’m proud, I’m Black, and I’m young. This image has been doing a lot of disservice to African-Americans in Boston and now it stops.”
“We’re pleased to have taken it down this morning,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“As expressed by so many during the public process this year, we fully agree that the statue should be relocated to a new publicly accessible location where its history and context can be better explained. The statue is being stored in a controlled storage facility in South Boston until a new location is determined.”
The Commission plans to add detailed documentation of the statue to its archives, including photos, a 3D scan, and history of the piece and the process the Commission took to remove it.
The Emancipation Group, which is a replica of a statue in Washington D.C., was installed in 1879. It depicts Abraham Lincoln standing over Archer Alexander who is kneeling. Alexander was a Black man who helped the Union Army, escaped slavery, and was recaptured under the Fugitive Slave Act, according to the Commission.
Mark Pasnik, the Chair of the Boston Art Commission, said they hope to have new art work in Park Square in the future.
“We’re eager to continue the public conversation that’s underway, and we’ll soon begin a series of virtual panel discussions and short-term art installations examining and reimagining our cultural symbols, public art, and histories,” Walsh said.
i hope that all these folks that do not read or under stand history. that it can not be changed no matter how much you put it in acloset.
i also wonder if they (social media folks) have even paid any attention to all of history of the fight and suffering that gave the freedoms that they now mock and ridicule.
shame on our youth for such and an outrage and i support those that gave them that luxury.
If you take one down take them all down. NO STATUES, NO MEMORIALS, NO HISTORY. Let these fools just learn the hard way. Serves them right.
I think that some of the public is missing the point. The man who was interviewed about the removal of the statue because he did not like its depiction of a slave is clueless. Removing the statue because President Lincoln is standing and the man depicted as a slave was on his knees is outrageous. Let’s talk about the sacrifices Lincoln made. He FREED the slaves. He was hated by those who owned slaves. Southerners decided to fight their fellow Americans in the North because they weren’t going to free their slaves. This country had a civil war based on abolishing slavery. To this day people from the south refer to northerners as Yankees. It’s not a term of endearment believe me. Lincoln was assassinated because he was a man who stood by his convictions despite the suffering it caused him and his wife. He paid dearly for standing by his beliefs. How dare people of color view the statue as something insulting to their dignity.If you cannot put it in context and show President Lincoln the respect he is due SHAME ON YOU. It depicts a different time and a different place and you cannot erase that history. What Lincoln did should be honored and celebrated. He accomplished the impossible for that time in our history. He freed human beings from the chains of slavery. These human beings who were bought and sold like cattle, abused by their owners, families broken up and sold off to other plantation owners. The statue depicted Lincoln’s humanity. But let’s not talk about that because people of color find it demeaning that the slave is kneeling instead of standing beside Lincoln. Give me a break! We should all celebrate Lincoln and recognize what he did.
