BOSTON (CBS) – The controversial Emancipation Group Memorial in Boston’s Park Square was removed Tuesday morning. The statue depicts a formerly enslaved Black man kneeling before President Abraham Lincoln.
Critics said the memorial was racist and demeaning. Dorchester native and social media influencer Tory Bullock started a petition to remove the statue earlier this year. It quickly racked up thousands of signatures and the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously in June to have it taken down.
“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement. I fully support the Boston Art Commission’s decision for removal and thank them for their work,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement at the time.
The Commission plans to add detailed documentation of the statue to its archives, including photos, a 3D scan, and history of the piece and the process the Commission took to remove it.
The Emancipation Group, which is a replica of a statue in Washington D.C., was installed in 1879. It depicts Abraham Lincoln standing over Archer Alexander who is kneeling. Alexander was a Black man who helped the Union Army, escaped slavery, and was recaptured under the Fugitive Slave Act, according to the Commission.
The city has not said yet where the statue will be stored.