BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,659 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 58 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. There were 49,229 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.59%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 346,423 while the total number of deaths is 11,958.
There are 2,259 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 29 since Monday. There are 431 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 78,215 active cases in Massachusetts.