HOLYOKE (CBS) – The first COVID vaccines will be issued Tuesday at the Holyokes Soldiers’ Home and Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, two facilities that were hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus has been blamed for the deaths of 76 residents at the Holyoke complex, one of the worst outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country.
In Chelsea, more than 30 people died from COVID-19.
In Holyoke Tuesday morning, U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class Robert Aucoin, 78, will become the facility’s first veteran to receive the vaccine. Aucoin served from 1961-65 in the Vietnam era.
A short time later at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, Dominic Pitella will receive the vaccine.
Pitella served as a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps. A former cook with the 559th Air Service Group, he served in the Pacific Theater during World War II from 1945-1946, earning the Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
CVS Health says its pharmacists will travel to about 2,000 long-term care facilities around Massachusetts to vaccinate about 173,000 people in the upcoming months.