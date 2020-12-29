BROCKTON (CBS) – The man shot and killed by police in Brockton Monday afternoon has been identified as 28-year-old Bryan Cruz-Soto of Dorchester.
At about 3 p.m., Brockton Police received a 911 call from a home on Overlook Avenue about a woman who was bleeding. Fighting and screaming could be heard on the call, according to police.
Two Brockton Police officers who responded to the home found Cruz-Soto outside, reportedly carrying a knife. The officers then fired their weapons, hitting Cruz-Soto. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At the time of the incident, Cruz-Soto was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet related to an open case in Suffolk County.
The shooting is currently under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
The officers involved are not being identified.