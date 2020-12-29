Bill Belichick Clears Air Over Josh Allen Comments To MNF Crew: 'I Have A Lot Of Respect For Allen'Did Bill Belichick actually diss Josh Allen ahead of Monday night's blowout win by the Bills. The Patriots head coach says that never happened.

Why Tuesday Night's Rematch With Pacers Is Important For Celtics' GrowthThe mini-series throughout the 2020-21 NBA season are a great way to see growth -- or a lack of growth -- from one night to the next for the Celtics.

The Worst Drive Of The Entire Patriots Season And Other Leftover ThoughtsThe Patriots used to be the team that clowned on everyone. In 2020, the roles have reversed. It's jarring.

Josh McDaniels 'Absolutely' Wants To Be A Head Coach AgainJosh McDaniels is expected to get another shot at being an NFL head coach this offseason, an opportunity he is "absolutely" looking for.

Belichick Has No QB Change To Announce, McDaniels Goes To Bat For NewtonIt doesn't sound like Bill Belichick will make a change at quarterback in Week 17, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continued to sing the praises of Cam Newton on Tuesday.