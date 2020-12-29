Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon organizers said Tuesday they are still unable to confirm a date for the 2021 race due to the recent surge in Massachusetts COVID cases.
The Boston Athletic Association said it will not be able to confirm a fall race date until early 2021.
“We will continue to work with city and state officials in preparation for a safe return to in-person racing in the fall,” race organizers said.
The 2020 Boston Marathon was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In October, the 2021 race was postponed from April until at least the fall.