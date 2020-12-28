By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For weeks, Bill Belichick has defiantly resisted any reporter who dared ask him if he would be making a quarterback change from Cam Newton to Jarrett Stidham. The head coach’s responses have ranged from sarcastic, to bothered, to downright confrontational, as Belichick made it clear that “Cam is the quarterback.”

Alas, after Newton skipped a pass to a wide-open N’Keal Harry on a third-and-9 before halftime, Belichick must have come close to having seen enough from his starting quarterback.

Newton remained the quarterback for the first Patriots possession of the second half, but after a three-and-out on three running plays, Belichick made the switch.

Stidham trotted onto the field to lead the huddle for the home team with 8:21 left in the third quarter and the Patriots facing a first-and-10 at their own 5-yard line.

Stidham skipped his first pass of the night, throwing low to Damiere Byrd on second-and-8. On the resulting third down, Stidham threw incomplete, but Bills linebacker A.J. Epenesa was penalized for roughing the passer, after hitting Stidham up high in the end zone.

Gifted the fresh set of downs, Stidham threw a strike over the middle to a wide-open Jakobi Meyers for a 22-yard catch-and-run on a second-and-7. On the next set of downs, he threw incomplete to N’Keal Harry on a play where the quarterback and receiver were not on the same page.

On the resulting third-and-10 at the New England 47-yard line, Stidham hit James White in the left flat, but the play only went for six yards.

Instead of going for it on fourth-and-4, Belichick sent out the punting unit for the fifth time of the night.

Stidham was 2-for-5 for 28 yards on his first drive. On his second drive, he completed one of his two passes for six yards before getting chased down for a two-yard sack on third-and-4, leading to a punt.

Newton was 5-for-10 for 34 yards (with a rushing TD) during his action.

It’s not the first time that Stidham has entered a game this year, but it is the earliest. Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer after the third quarter in Kansas City, when Newton was out after testing positive for COVID-19. Stidham replaced Newton three times this season. Against San Francisco in Week 7, Stidham took over in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss. In a blowout win against the Chargers in Week 13, Stidham entered in the middle of the fourth quarter. And Stidham replaced Newton when the Patriots trailed 24-3 in the fourth quarter the following week.

A fourth-round pick (133rd overall) out of Auburn in 2019, Stidham entered Monday night having played in seven NFL games without a start. He entered having completed 20 of his 37 passes for 226 yards for two touchdowns and four interceptions, posting just a 51.0 passer rating in his limited experience.