BOSTON (CBS) — Heading into the 2020 NFL season, Monday night’s Patriots-Bills clash at Gillette Stadium was supposed to bring a postseason feel to New England. But only one of the two teams will be taking part in the playoffs this season.

And this time around, it’s not the Patriots that are gearing up for the postseason. Instead, it’s the AFC East champion Bills, a team that sits at 11-3 and will look to climb into the No. 2 seed in the AFC over the next two weeks.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are just hoping to get to .500 on the season. Will New England play a little spoiler on Monday night? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports crew is split on the Patriots’ chances against the Bills:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

With only two games left in the season and no playoffs, the Patriots’ goal is to now finish with a .500 record. They may come up one win short.

Bills 28, Patriots 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This one says all Bills as they come in winners of the AFC East. They are playing well, winners of four straight, with Josh Allen playing at an MVP level.

The Patriots are in a strange position, with pride and future jobs on the line. I’ve been wrong all year with these predictions — so I’ll take the Patriots.

Patriots 24, Bills 21

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

We are finally here.

For the longest time, the Buffalo Bills have played little brother to the Patriots. Right now though, the Bills are better offensively and defensively and they are playing to raise their momentum as they head into the playoffs.

The Bills have not swept the Pats in a season series in two decades. They will this year.

Bills 34, Patriots 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Weird year. Weird week. Pats win. A defensive stand late in the fourth will give the empty seats something to feel good about. Why not?

Patriots 22, Bills 20

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

It was close until the end when these two teams last played. But the Bills have gotten a lot better since Week 8, and the Patriots have gotten a whole lot worse.

New England hasn’t been swept by a division opponent in 19 seasons. That incredible streak will come to an end on Monday night.

Bills 31, Patriots 13

