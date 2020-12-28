BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Robert DeLeo is resigning from his role as Massachusetts House Speaker.
A letter of resignation was read on the House floor Monday afternoon. DeLeo’s resignation is effective Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“My pride with what we have collectively accomplished over the last 12 years will never be diminished,” DeLeo said in the letter. “This House has consistently led the way and provided solutions to some of the most complex and challenging public policy problems of our time. It is a comfort for me to know that, through our joint efforts, when I leave I do so with the knowledge that the House is well positioned for continued success.”
DeLeo is expected to give a farewell address on the House floor Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
Read: Speaker Robert DeLeo’s Farewell Letter
The longest-serving speaker in the history of the Massachusetts House confirmed earlier this month that he is seeking a job at Northeastern University. DeLeo filed a disclosure letter that announced his intent to begin negotiations for a position at his alma mater.
DeLeo has served in the top post in the House for 12 years, following the resignation in January 2009 of former Democratic Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, who would later be convicted on federal corruption charges including conspiracy, extortion and theft of honest services by fraud. He ended up serving five years of an eight-year prison sentence.
DeLeo was first elected to the House in 1991. He went on to serve as chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee before taking the reins as speaker.
The Winthrop Democrat, who earns $169,000 including his leadership stipend, ran unopposed during last month’s election.
