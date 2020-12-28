Comments
LYNN (CBS) – The Essex District Attorney’s office has identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting during the filming of a music video in Lynn as 31-year-old Gustavo Santana.
Around 5:30 p.m. six people were shot on Quincy Terrace in Lynn while a music video was being filmed.
Four people were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries. Santana was pronounced dead later that night.
Two others were taken to Salem Hospital.
The Essex District Attorney’s office did have any information on the current conditions of the other five victims, but said they are all still alive.
No arrests have been made.