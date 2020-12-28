DUBLIN, Calif. (CBS) – Lori Loughlin was released from prison early Monday morning after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.
The “Full House” star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California back on October 30.
Back in August, a tearful Loughlin told a Boston federal court judge she was “deeply sorry” for her part in the bribery scam. She and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.
Loughlin’s plea deal called for two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. The couple could have faced 20 years in prison under the conspiracy charges.
Loughlin said she thought she was acting “out of love” for her daughters.
“I made an awful decision,” she said at her sentencing hearing. “I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”
Giannulli is serving five months in prison, with two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. His sentence began November 19 and he is scheduled to be released on April 17, the Bureau of Prisons told the Associated Press.
They were the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case. Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the scandal. She was sentenced to two weeks behind bars for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s entrance exam score.
This is what you get for bribing the wrong person. IF she bribed the RIGHT person she would have got her name on a building AND she would have been HAILED as a supporter. Corruption MUST be directed to the OFFICALLY right person to be praiseworthy.