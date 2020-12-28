By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If you sat around the fireplace this holiday season thinking about how the split between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is similar to the romantic storyline of Mark and Juliet from the 2003 film “Love Actually” … then you’re … somehow … not the only one?

(You should talk to someone about this, regardless. It’s not OK.)

Early in Monday night’s broadcast of the game between the Bills and the Patriots, the ESPN graphics department showed off this week’s wacky idea. In this one, Tom Brady plays the part of Keira Knightley, and Bill Belichick played the part of Andrew Lincoln, aka The Guy Who Flips Posters In A Totally Inappropriate Yet Beloved-For-Some-Reason Moment In Cinema History.

You know, this one?

Yeah, you know it. (Note: If I got any details of that drama wrong, know this: Nobody cares. That movie stinks. We’re talking about a man professing his love to his best friend’s wife? Who wrote this? Sounds like a real sicko.)

Well, here’s ESPN’s rendition of Belichick professing his hidden love for Brady. As a forewarning … it’s weird and you will not like it.

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick “Love Actually” Monday Night Football graphic was great lol pic.twitter.com/PHgUGPtF2A — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2020

“A” for effort, I guess. “W” for weirdness. “U” for uncomfortable. And a “D” for Do NOT ever want to see it ever again, thank you.