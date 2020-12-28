Comments
MELROSE (CBS) – CVS will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts Monday.
About 173,000 patients in 2,000 nursing homes and assisted living centers will get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to the company.
CVS teams will make three visits to each facility to make sure both residents and staff receive the initial shot and the second booster.
They’re hoping to complete the long-term care vaccination program in 12 weeks.
CVS said the vaccine will eventually be available to the general public at thousands of their pharmacies across the country in 2021.
