Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,060 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. There were 49,772 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.68%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 342,764 while the total number of deaths is 11,900.
There are 2,230 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 74 since Sunday’s reporting. There are 430 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 80,620 active cases in Massachusetts.