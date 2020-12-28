BOSTON (CBS) — If the New York Jets part ways with Adam Gase at the end of the season, he may not have to look far to land a new gig. Gase could potentially end up in New England with Bill Belichick, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The Patriots currently need a quarterback coach for next season after Jedd Fisch left for the head coaching job at Arizona. They may need a new offensive coordinator as well if Josh McDaniels finds a new head coaching job in the NFL.

Gase could be part of New England’s new coaching setup in 2021, according to Breer’s Monday column., If Gase is canned in New York, he may end up on Belichick’s staff as either the team’s QB coach or offensive coordinator.

Breer also believes that Browns assistant/ex-Patriots WR coach Chad O’Shea and current New England tight ends coach Nick Caley could be in the mix as either QB coach or offensive coordinator.

Gase and McDaniels have a lengthy history together, dating back to their time as assistants on Nick Saban’s Michigan State team in 1999. Gase was also McDaniels’ wide receiver coach on the Broncos in 2009 and 2010, so the two could likely work together again if Gase wants to build up his reputation.

Gase was elevated to Denver’s offensive coordinator in 2013, when Peyton Manning broke several passing records for the Broncos. But he’s struggled as a head coach, going 32-47 with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The Jets are just 2-13 this season, though two straight wins has them out of the running for the top overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.