BOSTON (CBS) – Despite calls from health officials and government leaders to stay home for the holidays with COVID surging, the last several days have featured the highest number of travelers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
TSA screened 1,284,599 people at airports across the country Sunday, the highest total since the pandemic began, according to the agency.
A TSA spokesperson said 600,000 people were screened on Christmas day and another one million travelers the day after Christmas.
Long lines at Logan Airport this morning following the holiday weekend. @wbz pic.twitter.com/glFsv7li5R
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 28, 2020
Overall, Sunday marked the sixth day in the last 10 that more than one million people traveled at airports nationwide.
Monday at Logan Airport, there were long lines of people going through security checkpoints.
Though the number of travelers has grown at airports in recent days, those numbers are still down about 77% compared to this time last year.