BROOKLINE (CBS) – Fire damaged an apartment building on Hamilton Road in Brookline Monday afternoon. The fire started at about 4 p.m. and burned the third floor and roof of the building on the Boston-Brookline line.
Everyone was able to safely evacuate the building.
The Brookline fire chief said the location of the building made things tough because Hamilton Road is very narrow.
There are about 30 people displaced including some Boston University students.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.