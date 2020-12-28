BROCKTON (CBS) – Fire investigators are asking for the public to help find the find the source of mysterious explosions in the city that are sometimes accompanied by flashes of light.
The Brockton Fire Department said two loud explosions were heard Sunday just before midnight. The blasts were similar to explosions reported over the last several months.
“Some people report it as fireworks while others report it as something ‘bigger’ than fireworks,” firefighters said.
The Brockton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau and Brockton Police said narrowing down the source of the explosions is “very hard.”
One person called police about the Sunday night blast, but several others posted on social media about it.
Residents are asked to check their exterior cameras for flashes of light between 11:45 p.m. and midnight Sunday.
Anyone with information should call (508) 583-2933 or email firepreventionstaff@cobma.us.