BOSTON (CBS) — For the Buffalo Bills, this one must have felt good.

After already clinching the AFC East crown for the first time since 1995, the Bills flew into Foxboro and exorcised a number of demons, demolishing the Patriots 38-9 on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen completed 27 of his 36 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing for 35 yards on four carries.

Cam Newton completed just five of his 10 passes for 34 yards, while rushing for a touchdown and 24 yards on four carries. He was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the middle of the third quarter. Stidham completed four of his 11 passes for 44 yards.

It was the Patriots’ fourth blowout loss of the season and their second in three weeks, after losing 24-3 to the Rams two weeks ago. They’ve now lost three straight games, two of which have come on national TV. This one gave New England its ninth loss in a season for the first time since the year 2000, when they lost 11 games in Bill Belichick’s first season.

The Patriots actually got out to a lead with a field goal on the first drive. That kick came after Damiere Byrd dropped a potential touchdown on a trick play.

The Patriots held Buffalo to a field goal on the following possession, and after Buffalo took a 10-3 lead, New England answered with a 90-yard touchdown drive. Though Nick Folk’s PAT was no good, the Patriots were in a competitive game, trailing 10-3, in the second quarter.

From there, though, it was all Buffalo. Allen hit an uncovered Lee Smith in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 17-9. Just 92 seconds later, Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 50-yard catch-and-run to make it a 24-9 lead.

Coming out of halftime, Allen hit Diggs for an 18-yard touchdown, and early in the fourth quarter, the duo connected for their third touchdown of the night.

The Bills improved to 12-3 with the win, their highest win total since 1993.

The loss drops the Patriots to 6-9 on the season, with a Week 17 home date vs. the 2-13 Jets to end the season on Sunday.