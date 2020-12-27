GLOUCESTER (CBS) – If you drove past Good Harbor Beach In Gloucester Sunday morning and saw people surfing in a Santa costumes, you weren’t seeing things.
Noah Cook, an 18-year-old senior at Rockport High School, was one of the kids surfing. Over the last three years, Cook has been running Rock Those Socks, which collects socks for the homeless population in the Greater Boston area.
Socks are among the most needed items at homeless shelters.
Cook had told everyone that if he collected 500 pairs by Christmas this year, he and his friends from area high schools would surf in a Santa suit.
Well, he collected almost 1000 pairs.
Cook came through on his side of the bargain.
“It’s been absolutely amazing just seeing the generosity of the community and my friends, who have just been so willing to help me work through this. It means the world to me,” Cook said.
People can donate money to the cause at the Rock Those Socks website.