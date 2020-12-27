BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a stabbing earlier this month in South Boston.

A person was stabbed December 18 around 10:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and F Street.

The victim, 25-year-old Anthony Crumbley, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

Crumbley told WBZ-TV that he was walking home from a bar in South Boston when he was jumped near West Broadway and F Street and left to bleed out.

“The two males and a female approached me and two males attacked me and stabbed me in my neck and in my stomach, and pretty much ran and left me there,” said Crumbley, who has spent more than a week at Boston Medical Center and is still recovering there.

He wonders if he was attacked because he is a gay black man, although police did say they have no reason yet to believe this was a hate crime.

“I believe it was an attack that had to do with gay hate because, you know, I dress very femme and I’m a very outspoken person,” said Crumbley.

A Twitter post by Crumbley’s friend Veronica Hernandez about the stabbing has gotten hundreds of retweets. She pleads for the attackers to come forward.

A GAY BLACK man was stabbed and left in critical condition 8 days ago from a hate crime in Southie and of course there is ZERO coverage besides a vague statement saying “ Police responded to a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and F Street in South Boston “ — The Black Supremacist (@Big_Daddy_Vee) December 27, 2020

“That’s something that I think needs to be put out there because he wasn’t just a black man. He was a gay black man, and they need to be protected as well,” said Hernandez.

Crumbley told WBZ-TV from his hospital bed that without an arrest, he is terrified to go home. He’s left with several wounds and scars, but he’s hoping for closure.

“Come forward and give up the information on who they are, because this is terrifying for me. This type of trauma,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4742.