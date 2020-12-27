CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lynn News

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have not yet announced any arrests after six people were shot, one fatally, during what appears to have been the filming of a music video in Lynn.

Six people were shot in the area of Quincy Terrace in Lynn while making a music video, and the Essex District Attorney’s office confirmed late Saturday night that one victim is dead. Police are calling this an “active” investigation.

Six people were shot in Lynn on Saturday during a music video shoot. (WBZ-TV)

All of the victims are 24-30 years old. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

“I heard a spray,” witness Virgil Vanover told WBZ-TV on Saturday. “It was like maybe two seconds of gunfire and all I see five seconds later was people running on the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police.

CBSBoston.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply