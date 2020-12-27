Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police have not yet announced any arrests after six people were shot, one fatally, during what appears to have been the filming of a music video in Lynn.
Six people were shot in the area of Quincy Terrace in Lynn while making a music video, and the Essex District Attorney’s office confirmed late Saturday night that one victim is dead. Police are calling this an “active” investigation.
All of the victims are 24-30 years old. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
“I heard a spray,” witness Virgil Vanover told WBZ-TV on Saturday. “It was like maybe two seconds of gunfire and all I see five seconds later was people running on the street.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police.